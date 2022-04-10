Former Tiger reportedly meets with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly met with a former Clemson standout cornerback.

Mario Goodrich met virtually with the Raiders, Justin Melo of The Draft Network reported via Twitter on Friday.

The Raiders, of course, have shown an affinity for Clemson products, drafting former Tigers such as Hunter Renfrow, Trayvon Mullen, Clelin Ferrell and John Simpson in recent years.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held from April 28-30 in Las Vegas. Some mock drafts, such as Walter Football, have had Goodrich going as high as the third round, while others don’t have him being picked until later rounds.

A 2021 first-team All-ACC selection, Goodrich was also named as a third-team All-American by PFF. Additionally, he earned first-team all-conference nods from the AP and PFF and a second-team selection from Phil Steele. He was credited with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games (all starts), and was named MVP of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl in his final game as a Tiger.

