Murphy thinks Tigers have Championship Defense

TCI caught up with Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy following the Orange White game.
Murphy believes the Tigers have a defense capable of winning another championship.
Watch Murphy discuss the spring game, the D-line and much more on TCITV:
The No. 17 Clemson Tigers completed the sweep over Pitt at Vartabedian Field with an 11-3 run-rule victory in five innings. This is Clemson’s second sweep and 12th run-rule win of the 2022 season. (…)
Clemson’s top quarterback target in the class of 2023 is ready to announce his commitment. Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star Christopher Vizzina let The Clemson Insider know Sunday (…)
No. 6 Notre Dame broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 9-3 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who swept the series 3-0, (…)
After a year in which the Jaguars struggled mightily in every aspect of football — noth on and off the field — the team’s commitment to getting better has led Jacksonville to having a “historic” offseason (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke highly of a sophomore defensive tackle during ACC Network’s broadcast of Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley. Swinney said Payton Page “has made a (…)
The opportunity for Jake Briningstool this spring was as big as it’s ever been in his brief Clemson career. The Tigers’ top tight end, Davis Allen, didn’t participate at all so that he could fully (…)
During ACC Network’s broadcast of Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked what he’s seen this spring from sophomore running back Will Shipley, (…)
The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly met with a former Clemson standout cornerback. Mario Goodrich met virtually with the Raiders, Justin Melo of The Draft Network reported via Twitter on Friday. The (…)
Clemson, S.C. —The Clemson Insider was on hand for all of the action as Clemson fans braved the weather Saturday afternoon to get a first look at the 2022 team. Check out some great pictures from this year’s (…)
Yulee (Fla.) three-star safety Landon Hale made his way to Clemson’s campus for an unofficial visit this past week. Hale had originally planned to visit from April 8-9, which would’ve allowed for him to (…)