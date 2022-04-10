Pereira, Taylor homer as Tigers sweep Pitt

Clemson continues the road stretch on Tuesday traveling to Columbia, S.C. to complete the home-and-home series with South Carolina.
Murphy thinks Tigers have Championship Defense
TCI caught up with Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy following the Orange White game. Murphy believes the Tigers have a defense capable of winning another championship. Watch Murphy discuss the spring game, (…)
Clemson's top QB target ready to make commitment
Clemson’s top quarterback target in the class of 2023 is ready to announce his commitment. Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star Christopher Vizzina let The Clemson Insider know Sunday (…)
Irish sweep Tigers
No. 6 Notre Dame broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 9-3 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who swept the series 3-0, (…)
Jags' historic offseason spending spree
After a year in which the Jaguars struggled mightily in every aspect of football — noth on and off the field — the team’s commitment to getting better has led Jacksonville to having a “historic” offseason (…)
Swinney says this defensive tackle 'has made a move' for the Tigers this spring
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke highly of a sophomore defensive tackle during ACC Network’s broadcast of Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley. Swinney said Payton Page “has made a (…)
Briningstool 'benefited a lot' from being Clemson's TE1 this spring
The opportunity for Jake Briningstool this spring was as big as it’s ever been in his brief Clemson career. The Tigers’ top tight end, Davis Allen, didn’t participate at all so that he could fully (…)
Swinney has seen 'anger' from Shipley this spring
During ACC Network’s broadcast of Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked what he’s seen this spring from sophomore running back Will Shipley, (…)
Former Tiger reportedly meets with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly met with a former Clemson standout cornerback. Mario Goodrich met virtually with the Raiders, Justin Melo of The Draft Network reported via Twitter on Friday. The (…)
Bart Boatwright's Spring Game Photo Gallery
Clemson, S.C. —The Clemson Insider was on hand for all of the action as Clemson fans braved the weather Saturday afternoon to get a first look at the 2022 team. Check out some great pictures from this year’s (…)
Clemson made Sunshine State safety feel like a priority during visit
Yulee (Fla.) three-star safety Landon Hale made his way to Clemson’s campus for an unofficial visit this past week. Hale had originally planned to visit from April 8-9, which would’ve allowed for him to (…)