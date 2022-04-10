Swinney explains why he’s ‘so proud’ of Thomas

Back in January 2018, Xavier Thomas enrolled at Clemson as a five-star defensive end who was not only ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2018 recruiting class but a top-five player in the country regardless of position.

Count Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney among those who did not think Thomas would still be suiting up for the Tigers five seasons later entering 2022.

“There’d have been a lot of people lose money if you had said Xavier Thomas would be back here for a fifth year, coming out of high school. I’d have been one of ‘em, because I didn’t know if he’d have that type of maturity and stuff,” Swinney said to reporters following the Tigers’ spring game Saturday.

“Because he certainly could have left, but he really wants to be the best version of himself. So, if he stays committed to that, he’s going to have a great year.”

Thomas, who tallied four total tackles and one for loss in Saturday’s spring game at Death Valley, is coming off his fourth season at Clemson in 2021 which saw him earn third-team All-ACC honors after posting a team-high 17 quarterback pressures to go with 27 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup over 12 games (10 starts).

When Thomas announced his intent to return to Clemson for the 2022 campaign instead of declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, many people – including Swinney – were surprised.

While Thomas’ 2021 season would be considered strong by other standards, he wasn’t satisfied with it himself and sees it as an “average” one. He knows what he can do, believes he has more in the tank and is ready to show what he’s capable of this season – that he’s better than the grade that he received from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee after last season.

“The other thing you love about Xavier Thomas is his maturity over the years, his self-awareness,” Swinney said during ACC Network’s broadcast of Clemson’s spring game. “He got like a third-, fourth-round grade. He’s already got his degree, and he’s like, ‘Coach, I’m not ready and I’m better than that.’ And for him to want to come back and improve his stock and to be willing to do what it’s going to take… I’m really proud of him and his maturity and just his growth as a man, as well as a player.”

When Thomas came to Clemson in 2018, his mind was set on playing three years for the Tigers and then heading to the NFL.

Now – after earning his college degree, being a multi-time all-conference selection and racking up 112 career tackles, including 27.5 for loss and 12.5 sacks – Thomas is in a much different place from a maturity standpoint.

Just ask Swinney.

“Again, I can’t say this enough, his maturity,” Swinney said. “If you had said he would be here for a fifth year when he got here, just where he was maturity wise… His mindset was hey, I’m three-and-done and this and that. To where he is self-awareness wise and what he wants to do… He’s already got his degree. I’m so proud of Xavier Thomas.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks