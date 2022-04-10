Swinney has seen 'anger' from Shipley this spring

During ACC Network’s broadcast of Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked what he’s seen this spring from sophomore running back Will Shipley, who has missed most of the spring recovering from an injury.

“I see anger, because he is not happy not playing,” Swinney said. “He loves to play, he loves to practice. He loves everything about the grind of football. So, he’s not been very happy not being able to play.”

A former five-star prospect, Shipley immediately became part of the backfield rotation last season as a true freshman. He got 45 more carries than anyone else on the roster despite missing three games with a leg injury and finished as the Tigers’ leading rusher (738 yards, 11 rushing TDs).

Even since returning to practice a couple of weeks ago, Shipley has been limited as a precaution. Junior running back Kobe Pace, who averaged a team-best 6.2 yards on 104 carries last season, has also been out this spring recovering from a toe injury.

Swinney said both Shipley and Pace are “in a great spot” as far as their recoveries from their respective injuries.

“Honestly, if we played today, he’d be ready,” Swinney said of Shipley. “He’s in a great spot, and Kobe as well. Their rehab has gone great. … But Shipley brings that fire. He just brings a fire. Unbelievable vocal leadership to go with the leadership by example.”

