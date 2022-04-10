Swinney says this defensive tackle 'has made a move' for the Tigers this spring

Swinney says this defensive tackle 'has made a move' for the Tigers this spring

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke highly of a sophomore defensive tackle during ACC Network’s broadcast of Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley.

Swinney said Payton Page “has made a move” for the Tigers this spring.

“Let me tell you, Payton Page has made a move,” Swinney said. “He was a true freshman last year, and this kid has really, really made a move for us. He’s come on, he’s had a great spring. He was like 390 when he got here, and he’s just learned how to take care of the greatest asset he’s got, and that’s his body. Really, really proud of him and the spring he’s had.”

Currently listed at 6-foot-4, 335 pounds on Clemson’s official roster, Page recorded eight tackles in 76 defensive snaps over 12 games as a true freshman in 2021.

