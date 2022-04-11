5-star QB says Clemson visit was 'totally different'

On Monday, The Clemson Insider spoke with a big-time quarterback prospect, who made his way to campus for his first-ever visit to Clemson this past weekend.

Willis (Texas) five-star DJ Lagway was on a tour of the Southeast this past week, which included stops at Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and most notably Clemson, which came on Friday, April 8.

“It was amazing, I had a great time,” Lagway said. “I met a lot of great people and I had a good time at Coach Swinney’s house, which was pretty fun. It was a cool experience. I had a lot of fun. It was actually one of my favorite visits I’ve went to, honestly.

“You can tell that I went down to Clemson that the family atmosphere was totally different. I can’t even explain it. It was different from all the other schools.”

Now that Lagway can reflect on the visit, what would he say stood out the most about his team at Clemson?

“I would say the people in the building, honestly,” he said. “The people that I talk to, it’s just something different about the people in the building than other facilities and people in their facilities. I can’t really explain. It’s just something different about it and I liked it a lot. The people in (Clemson’s) facilities are top-tier.”

He felt like he was at home.

Lagway can honestly say that was his first time being able to step in the actual home of a Division I head coach. It was also his first time meeting with his lead recruiter — offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter — in person.

“They were just saying that they liked my film and that I’m definitely one of their top players on their board and that they can’t wait to recruit me and keep recruiting me,” Lagway said.

He also had a chance to speak with Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

“I just asked him questions about how the program is and how was it making the big move from California to South Carolina,” Lagway said. “I was just asking him questions like that and how is he picking up on the offense and stuff like that.”

Right now, Lagway is just enjoying the recruiting process for what it is until he can find a school that really feels like home.

“It really doesn’t matter where I go,” he said. “It could be out-of-state, it could be in Alaska for all I care. As long as I feel like I’m at home and feel like that’s the place that I’m comfortable at.”

After making his initial visit to campus, Lagway is already chomping at the bit to make his next trip. Between now and the summer, he’ll likely throw passes for Clemson’s coaches multiple times.

Streeter will be making his way down to Willis High School sometime this spring and watch him throw. Lagway’s going to return to Clemson this summer and participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp and then he’ll come back to a game in the fall.

With that being said, what would mean for Lagway to earn an offer from the Tigers?

“That would mean a lot to me,” Lagway said. “That would be a blessing and I really do like Clemson, honestly. I’ve grown up liking the team. I’ve always been a Deshaun Watson fan, so I see what he did in that program and I feel like I can do the same.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of DJ Lagway

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!