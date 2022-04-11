Clemson offers 4-star DT during visit

A big-time Tar Heel State defensive lineman, who was on campus for an unofficial visit Monday, announced an offer from Clemson.

Grimsley’s (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarett reported the offer on Twitter.

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with Jarrett, who dished the latest on his recruitment and what he’s been hearing from Clemson since we last spoke with him in February.

“It would be a blessing, man,” he said then regarding a potential offer. “All my other offers are a blessing, but it would be really cool to go to Clemson, see their facilities, see Payton Page and Bryan Bresee. It would be pretty cool to experience and talk to the players.”

In the meantime, Jarrett is focusing on building a relationship with the coaching staff, which has prioritized him as a target in the 2023 recruiting class since the start of the new year.

Jarrett had been hoping to get in touch with Clemson for the longest time, so the rising senior reinforced that it was a “blessing” that both Eason and Wesley Goodwin have honed in on him as a priority target for Clemson.

“Me and the whole staff are pretty tight,” Jarrett said. “Coach Goodwin, Coach Eason, the wide receivers coach (Tyler Grisham) and Coach Swinney as well. It’s just a great relationship with the staff. It’s pretty cool, they’re all focusing on me making a visit.”

Jarrett is dropping his top five schools in May and he told TCI that he wants Clemson to be in it, along with North Carolina, Georgia and Auburn.

