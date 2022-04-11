Congrats to this former Tiger

Congrats to this former Tiger

Football

Congrats to this former Tiger

By April 11, 2022 11:17 am

By |

Congratulations to this former Clemson tight end.

Braden Galloway has gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Grimsley, who announced the big news via Instagram over the weekend.

“woke up feeling like the future Mrs. Galloway,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “thank you guys for all the love & support we are blown away and love you all”

Galloway, who played at Clemson from 2018-21, finished his career as a Tiger with 38 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns in 747 snaps over 32 career games (15 starts).

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

15hr

Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice was in Death Valley Saturday to watch the Orange & White Spring Game. Brice seems to have been impressed with freshman Cade Klubnik and took to Twitter Sunday with a (…)

19hr

No. 6 Notre Dame broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 9-3 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who swept the series 3-0, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home