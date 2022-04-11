Congrats to this former Tiger

Congratulations to this former Clemson tight end.

Braden Galloway has gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Grimsley, who announced the big news via Instagram over the weekend.

“woke up feeling like the future Mrs. Galloway,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “thank you guys for all the love & support we are blown away and love you all”

Galloway, who played at Clemson from 2018-21, finished his career as a Tiger with 38 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns in 747 snaps over 32 career games (15 starts).

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks