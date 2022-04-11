Could a former Clemson star reunite with Lawrence in Jacksonville?

Could a former Clemson star wide receiver reunite with Trevor Lawrence in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars?

ESPN’s Jordan Reid sees a potential reunion with Lawrence and former Tiger standout wideout Justyn Ross in Jacksonville.

On Monday, Reid released a seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft (subscription required), and he has Ross being selected by the Jaguars with the first pick in the fourth round (No. 106 overall).

Reid called Ross to Jacksonville his “favorite prospect-team fit in Round 4”.

“The 6-foot-4 former Clemson star knows quarterback Trevor Lawrence well and could be a high-upside outside target,” Reid wrote. “The problem is durability, as Ross had surgery on his foot and for a congenital fusion in his spine over the past two years. He had 46 catches for 514 yards and three scores last season.”

Ross and Lawrence teamed up to help the Tigers win a national title in 2018, when Ross posted game highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (153) and caught a 74-yard touchdown in the National Championship Game vs. Alabama.

Prior to missing the 2020 season following surgery in the spring, Ross racked up 112 receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns across two seasons with Lawrence at the helm from 2018-19.

Reid’s other draft projections for former Tigers include cornerback Andrew Booth being picked by the Buffalo Bills in the first round (No. 25 overall) and cornerback Mario Goodrich going to the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round (No. 126 overall).

