Peach State athlete announces offer from Clemson

An athlete from the Peach State in the 2023 class, who lists close to 20 total offers, announced another offer from Clemson on Monday afternoon.

Crisp County High School (Cordele, Ga.)’s Ahmad Brown reported the offer on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound junior has also received offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Utah and others this year.

