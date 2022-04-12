4-star Texas WR, Klubnik's high school teammate recaps spring game visit

Following Clemson’s annual Orange & White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium this past Saturday, The Clemson Insider spoke to Westlake (Texas) 2023 four-star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, who made his way to Tiger Town for his first-ever campus visit.

“It was great to spend time with all the coaches,” Greathouse said. “I got to view campus and all that. I got to hang out with Cade a little bit too. I got to have a private meeting with Coach (Tyler Grisham) afterward. I was there pretty late around 8ish. We were just talking and all that stuff. They didn’t offer me and they want me to come back up in the summer.”

Greathouse, the former high school teammate of Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, was ready to get out there and catch some passes from his close friend.

“He looked great out there,” Greathouse said of Klubnik. “He did really well during the spring game, just like I knew he would. It would be really cool to keep that going.”

Before his visit, according to Greathouse, Clemson told him that they don’t offer prospects until they come up and see the campus. In any event, he was kind of expecting to get an offer once he got up there.

“(Coach Grisham) told me that he wanted to offer me, but Coach Swinney told him to wait because they want to see me run routes for them before,” he said.

Greathouse still needs to take a couple of visits — Notre Dame and Southern Cal — and see where he is in his recruitment before he gets back to Clemson. Though, he said if the timing works, he’ll “definitely” aim to get back up there again and will keep working towards that.

“I definitely like Clemson even more after the visit,” he said. “We’ll see how it all plays out and if they really want me. I certainly like them. We’ll just have to see what they do. It would definitely be big-time for me (to earn an offer from Clemson) and we’d have to see where I’m at in my recruitment at the time and if I’m ready to drop a top-five or stuff like that.”

For the most part, Greathouse is still pretty open. After he takes all his visits, he’ll probably start closing his recruitment down and start to make some decisions.

