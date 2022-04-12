Clemson lands big transfer commitment

Brad Brownell’s program has earned a commitment from a player in the transfer portal.

After taking an official visit to Clemson this past weekend, Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn has committed to Clemson.

The addition of Llewellyn, who was a first-team all-Ivy League performer this past season, comes on the heels of both Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes electing to enter the transfer portal, respectively.

The 6-2, 185-pounder was also one of the Ivy league’s top shooters last season, as he shot nearly 39% from beyond the arc and averaged 15.7 points in 28 games.

In games against South Carolina, Minnesota and Oregon State – Princeton’s only three against Power Six competition – Llewellyn looked like he belonged, scoring 16.3 points per game. Llewellyn also showed above-average rebounding abilities for his size (4.1 per game), something Clemson could use more of from a guard now that Collins, the Tigers’ leading rebounder last season, has exhausted his eligibility.

The Tigers now have two open scholarship spots remaining.

— Photo for this article courtesy of (Rachel O’Driscoll/Getty Images)

