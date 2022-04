CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball will play in the 2022 Emerald Coast Classic held at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla.

The tournament will be held Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 25-26, 2022. Joining the Tigers will be California, Iowa and TCU.

Game matchups will be announced later in the summer. For more information visit http://www.emeraldcoastclassic.com

— Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications