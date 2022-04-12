Son of former NFL player sets Clemson official visit

A top Clemson linebacker target in the 2023 class, and the son of a former NFL player, has locked in an official visit with the Tigers.

Mill Creek High School (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson announced via Twitter on Tuesday morning that he has set an official visit to Clemson from June 3-5.

Anderson (6-4, 200) is the son of former Utah and Atlanta Falcons All-Pro running back Jamal Anderson, Sr.

The younger Anderson received an offer from Clemson while on campus March 12. He is ranked as high as the No. 10 outside linebacker and No. 123 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN.

The Tigers see similarities between Anderson and a former Clemson star defender, in current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

“They view me as an Isaiah Simmons-type of player,” Anderson told The Clemson Insider. “They want to be very versatile and be able to cover man-defense, play on the line, basically do it all on defense.”

Prior to visiting Clemson in March, Anderson was able to take two in two game-day experiences at Memorial Stadium last season. He made his way to The Valley for Clemson’s games against Florida State and Wake Forest.

“It was super nice,” he said regarding his experiences. “I love all the coaches, they’re super nice. It just feels like a home environment. You just feel like you belong there. I don’t know, it’s just a different vibe you get from Clemson.

“I feel like Florida State was more like a lot of recruits coming. You go there, meet your position coach. Get a little tour. Talk to the coaches. Sit down and watch the game. But then, Wake Forest, I feel like it was less recruits and more personal, like getting to really know your position coach, meeting some players and all that. And really get a feel for it.”

