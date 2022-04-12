Top Clemson TE target sets commitment date

A top Clemson target in the 2023 class has set his commitment date.

Bridgeland (Texas) four-star tight end Reid Mikeska announced via social media Tuesday that he will announce his commitment Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET).

Mikeska (6-6, 233) is ranked as the No. 22 tight end in the 2023 class, per Rivals.

Clemson extended an offer to him on March 5, when he was on campus for the Tigers’ “spring elite day”.

“Easily one of my top schools, for sure,” Mikeska said to TCI after the visit. “They definitely helped themselves with this visit. They were already one of my top schools without offering me and I saw the campus and they offered. So, that moves them up even higher.”

Mikeska also told TCI that Clemson feels like he’s a “perfect fit”.

“They’re recruiting me really, really hard,” he said. “They just feel like I’m a perfect fit, student-wise, player-wise and person-wise for the team, program and school. They’ve been pursuing me really hard and I appreciate it because I definitely think Clemson is a top school for me.”

Mikeska dropped his top-12 schools list on March 27, and included Clemson, of course, along with Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida.

Announcing my commitment tomorrow at 6:00 pm central‼️ pic.twitter.com/xbg6Q2idIs — Reid Mikeska 4🌟 (@reidmikeska) April 12, 2022

