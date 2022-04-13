5-star DL discusses ‘surprise’ Clemson offer, spring game visit

This past weekend, Clemson played host to one of the nation’s top defensive line prospects in the class of 2024.

Pace Academy (Atlanta) five-star Hevin Brown-Shuler made his way to Tiger Town for the Orange & White Spring Game last Saturday.

“I enjoyed the visit,” Brown-Shuler told The Clemson Insider. “I was elated once I received the invite to attend the spring game.”

While on campus, Brown-Shuler got some big news.

During a conversation with Dabo Swinney, Clemson’s head coach informed the highly touted defensive tackle that the Tigers were extending a scholarship offer to him.

“I didn’t find out until I was told I would have a sit-down with Coach Swinney,” Brown-Shuler said.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound sophomore became just the second recruit in the 2024 class to collect a coveted offer from Clemson, joining Jefferson (Ga.) High School five-star linebacker Sammy Brown.

“It was a surprise to say the least,” Brown-Shuler said of the offer. “Very unexpected. I’m even more thrilled to be the second prospect to receive an offer in my class of 2024. I’m honored.”

Saturday’s visit marked his third to Clemson in less than a year, as Brown-Shuler was in attendance for the Tigers’ 44-7 win over UConn on Nov. 13, 2021, and previously participated in the Swinney Camp last summer.

Where does Clemson stand with Brown-Shuler following his latest trip to campus, and now that he has an offer from the Tigers in tow?

“Clemson is def high on my recruitment list as it always has been,” he said. “I can officially say that now.”

Brown-Shuler is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 22 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

