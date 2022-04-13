Clemson feels top Georgia corner would fit right in with Tigers

This past weekend, Clemson played host to one of its top cornerback targets in the 2023 recruiting class.

St. Francis High School (Alpharetta, Ga.) three-star Branden Strozier made his way to Tiger Town for the Orange & White Spring Game last Saturday.

“It was a real good visit being able to see the spring game and getting a semi feel of what the game day experience is like, ” Strozier told The Clemson Insider. “It was real good. The fan interaction and it being 35,000 people just for a spring game.”

What stood out to Strozier during his latest visit to campus?

“Like I said, just the fans,” he added. “The love for Clemson. It’s real love out there. It was real cold out there, but the stadium was basically packed for a spring game. I really liked that.”

Strozier feels like Mike Reed has made him a priority, especially considering that Clemson’s cornerback’s coach spent a good time around him and his family when he was there. To Strozier, that shows not only how much Reed likes him as a player, but as a person.

“We’ve built up a good relationship over the past two, three months,” Strozier said. “It’s one of those that I feel good about. I feel good about our relationship and where it’s headed.”

With that said, what did Strozier hear from Clemson’s staff when he was back on campus?

“They were basically just telling me that I’m the type of guy that they’re looking for and they feel like I would fit into their program,” he said. “I feel like I would be able to fit into Clemson’s and Coach Reed’s playstyle in the secondary.”

According to Strozier, Reed views him as not only a cornerback but someone who can play around the field. At St. Francis, Strozier played a few games at safety this past season, but he primarily plays the cornerback position for his high school.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Strozier isn’t narrowing his list down, but he will commit sometime during June after his official visits.

Strozier indicated that Clemson stands pretty high in the mix of things. He’s unsure if he’ll get back to Clemson this spring, but he’s already set up an official visit for the first week of June (3-5). He also has set an official visit to Tennessee.

“I’m really looking forward to spending time with the coaches outside of the football aspect,” Strozier said. “When I’ve been on visits. they’ve been at practice, they’ve been at games and meetings and stuff. I want to get the chance to really know them.”

When it does come time for Strozier to make a decision, what are the main factors he’ll be looking at?

“Really just a school that’s not only gonna build me up as a player but as a person and an individual,” he said, “and a school that’s gonna set me up in the future, not only football but outside of football with education, life and stuff like that.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of @13randen_ on Instagram

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!