Saban doesn't think college football is 'sustainable' in current model

Alabama head coach Nick Saban sounded off on the current state of college football in an interview with The Associated Press published Wednesday.

College football is, of course, much different than ever before due to the NCAA transfer portal and rules regarding compensation for student-athletes for their name, image and likeness.

Saban doesn’t think the current college football landscape is built to last.

“I don’t think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model,” Saban said to Ralph D. Russo of The Associated Press.

While directly paying players to attend any given school is of course prohibited by NCAA rules, NIL deals have had a significant impact on recruiting, both with high school prospects and college transfers, and Saban expressed his concerns about that.

“The concept of name, image and likeness was for players to be able to use their name, image and likeness to create opportunities for themselves. That’s what it was,” Saban said. “So last year on our team, our guys probably made as much or more than anybody in the country.”

“But that creates a situation where you can basically buy players,” he added. “You can do it in recruiting. I mean, if that’s what we want college football to be, I don’t know. And you can also get players to get in the transfer portal to see if they can get more someplace else than they can get at your place.”

Saban likes the idea of equal pay to Alabama’s players to avoid a “caste system” and proposed that his school guarantee the same amount of NIL money to every player on the football team.

“We give everybody the same medical care, academic support, food service. Same scholarship,” Saban said. “So if we’re going to do this, then everybody is going to benefit equally. I’m not going to create a caste system on our team.”

