Tigers in Top 5 for 4-star Texas OL

Tigers in Top 5 for 4-star Texas OL

Recruiting

Tigers in Top 5 for 4-star Texas OL

By April 13, 2022 12:57 pm

By |

Clemson is among the top five schools for an offensive line target from the Lone Star State.

Permian (Odessa, Texas) four-star Harris Sewell announced via social media Wednesday that he is down to Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

“Super blessed to be in this position,” said Sewell, who lists around two dozen total offers, in a Twitter post. “From this point forward I will be focusing on these schools.”

Sewell (6-4, 300) is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class by both ESPN (No. 65) and 247Sports (No. 100). ESPN considers him the No. 2 offensive guard in his class, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 5 interior offensive lineman.

The Tigers extended a scholarship offer to Sewell on Nov. 1, just a couple of days after he was in attendance as an official visitor for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State. He also visited Clemson last July.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

The Tigers added a game against Wofford at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 27 at 4 p.m. Due to a game cancellation earlier in 2022, the Tigers were able to add a non-conference game as their 56th game on (…)

2hr

Did Travis Etienne take a shot at Urban Meyer? On Tuesday, Etienne — who missed his entire rookie season in 2021 after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the preseason — was asked if any part of him was glad he (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home