Tigers in Top 5 for 4-star Texas OL

Clemson is among the top five schools for an offensive line target from the Lone Star State.

Permian (Odessa, Texas) four-star Harris Sewell announced via social media Wednesday that he is down to Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

“Super blessed to be in this position,” said Sewell, who lists around two dozen total offers, in a Twitter post. “From this point forward I will be focusing on these schools.”

Sewell (6-4, 300) is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class by both ESPN (No. 65) and 247Sports (No. 100). ESPN considers him the No. 2 offensive guard in his class, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 5 interior offensive lineman.

The Tigers extended a scholarship offer to Sewell on Nov. 1, just a couple of days after he was in attendance as an official visitor for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State. He also visited Clemson last July.

Super blessed to be in this position. From this point forward I will be focusing on these schools. All glory to the man above! Lamentations 3:25-27 MSG pic.twitter.com/RIOo7Hn0RX — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) April 13, 2022

