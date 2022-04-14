'He's special': Lawrence would 'love' to reunite with this former Clemson star in Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence would love to run it back with Justyn Ross – with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of course, Lawrence and Ross were teammates at Clemson from 2018-20 and helped the Tigers win a national title in 2018, when Ross posted game highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (153) and caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence in the National Championship Game vs. Alabama.

Some recent mock drafts, including ones from ESPN and Sporting News, have projected Ross to be selected by the Jaguars with the first pick in the fourth round (No. 106 overall).

Lawrence, meeting with the media on the second day of offseason workouts this week, was asked what it would be like to play with Ross again – this time in the NFL with the Jags.

“We had a great connection in college,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, our junior year, my last year, he wasn’t able to play and we missed him, having that threat on the outside and just that playmaking ability. He’s special, and the way he can cut and all those things that he can do.”

Prior to missing the 2020 season following spinal fusion surgery in the spring, Ross racked up 112 receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns across two seasons with Lawrence at the helm from 2018-19.

A couple of seasons have come and gone since the Lawrence-Ross connection was last seen on the field, but the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick certainly likes the idea of reuniting with Ross in Jacksonville.

“Now, it’s been two years since I’ve played with him, so it’s kind of hard to say (what it would be like to play with Ross),” Lawrence said. “I don’t know what the development is. Obviously, I know he’s a great player and all that. So, I’d love to play with him if that ends up working out. Who knows what that will be, but I think he’s going to do great wherever he ends up. But obviously it’d be nice to have a familiar face and pick back up where we left off.”

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks