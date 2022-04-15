Analysts react to Clemson's chances of winning Atlantic Division, ACC

On Thursday, ESPN released its preseason FPI (Football Power Index) rankings.

According to the ESPN FPI, Clemson has by far the best chance to win the ACC this season at 58.7%, with defending conference champion Pittsburgh owning the second-best chances at 15.8% ahead of Miami (8.6%), North Carolina (6.0%), Wake Forest (3.1%) and NC State (3.0%).

The Tigers also have a whopping 74.7% chance to win the ACC Atlantic Division, according to the ESPN FPI, which gives Wake Forest a 7.7% chance to claim the division title and NC State a 7.0% chance to come out on top in the division, followed by Florida State (6.3%), Louisville (3.4%), Boston College (0.7%) and Syracuse (0.2%).

On Packer and Durham on ACC Network, Mark Packer and Wes Durham reacted to the FPI preseason projections and gave their thoughts on the Tigers being the heavy favorites to win the Atlantic and ACC title.

You can check out their commentary in the following videos:

