Anglin, Gilbert combine for shutout of Wake Forest

Anglin, Gilbert combine for shutout of Wake Forest

Baseball

Anglin, Gilbert combine for shutout of Wake Forest

By April 15, 2022 9:47 pm

By |

Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted Clemson to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 21-12 overall and 3-9 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, fell to 26-8 overall and 9-7 in ACC play.

Cooper Ingle led off the ninth inning with a single on a 2-2 pitch on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, then Blake Wright grounded an 0-2 single. After Max Wagner loaded the bases with no outs on a hit-by-pitch and a strikeout, Corbitt lofted a 1-1 pitch to left-center to score Ingle.

Tiger reliever Geoffrey Gilbert (2-1) earned the win, as he pitched the final 3.0 innings. Tiger starter Mack Anglin tossed 6.0 innings with six strikeouts. Camden Minacci (1-1) suffered the loss.


The series continues Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

, , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

The Fighting Irish responded with a 4-0 win over Clemson in the second of a three-game series at McWhorter Stadium tonight. Millie Thompson started in the circle for the Tigers with three strikeouts, (…)

10hr

Former Clemson star Tee Higgins came oh-so-close to taking home MVP honors in Super Bowl LVI. The second-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver had a game-high 100 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home