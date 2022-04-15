Anglin, Gilbert combine for shutout of Wake Forest

Cooper Ingle led off the ninth inning with a single on a 2-2 pitch on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, then Blake Wright grounded an 0-2 single. After Max Wagner loaded the bases with no outs on a hit-by-pitch and a strikeout, Corbitt lofted a 1-1 pitch to left-center to score Ingle.
Tiger reliever Geoffrey Gilbert (2-1) earned the win, as he pitched the final 3.0 innings. Tiger starter Mack Anglin tossed 6.0 innings with six strikeouts. Camden Minacci (1-1) suffered the loss.
The series continues Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.