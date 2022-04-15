Henry loves the 'we suck' narrative surrounding Clemson

K.J. Henry was a guest this week on The Players Club Podcast, hosted by former Clemson running back Darien Rencher.

During the podcast, the fifth-year senior defensive end was asked for his take on the Tigers’ 2022 football team.

Henry relishes what he sees as a negative narrative surrounding Clemson right now despite the fact that Dabo Swinney’s team won 10 games in 2021 to reach at least 10 wins for a school-record 11th consecutive season.

“I’m excited about what we brought back,” Henry said to Rencher. “I just love the narrative of us winning 10 games and ‘we suck.’ I love that narrative, man. Seeing some teams do it for the first time ever this past season and get glorified for it, and we win 10 and it’s like Coach Swinney says, if he wins only 10 more next year, probably get fired. I love that standard for us. I genuinely do. It makes me laugh, but I also appreciate it because of everything that’s happened before us.”

Henry — who finished the 2021 season with 28 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 13 games (four starts) — gave his thoughts on the outlook for Clemson’s 2022 campaign both offensively and defensively.

“I think about losing some of the offensive guys … but a lot of guys coming back,” he said. “We’re not really losing that much there, it’s not going to be a young cast. A lot of experience in the offensive room. And then defensively, a lot of new stuff, but the standard from we’ve done from a defensive perspective for years now has been set. It’s a lot of older guys, led by the front, the D-line right now, and everybody’s just trying to do better and be better, like I said earlier.”

Henry is optimistic about what Clemson’s football team can accomplish this season.

“So, I have nothing but great thoughts for what we could be,” he said. “I know the potential is there, I know the talent’s there. But what I love most is guys are just are happy to be out there. It’s not any complaining or anything like that. Guys are just happy to work and appreciative for a chance to really show what we can do this year.”

