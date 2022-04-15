Notre Dame tames Tigers 4-0

The Fighting Irish responded with a 4-0 win over Clemson in the second of a three-game series at McWhorter Stadium tonight. Millie Thompson started in the circle for the Tigers with three strikeouts, allowing eight hits and four runs.

The game got off to a slow start with both teams playing exceptional defense in the first three innings, neither allowing a run. Things sped up in the bottom of the fourth when Notre Dame scored their first run as Abby Sweet doubled down the right-field line and Emma Clark, on second, advanced home. In the same inning, Karina Gaskins doubled to center field as Sweet made it to home plate. Clemson was unable to respond and allowed the Fighting Irish to extend this lead by another two runs thanks to some sloppy fielding in the top of the fifth. Notre Dame’s Leea Hanks and Brooke Marquez reached home after multiple fielding errors.

The Tigers continued to struggle on offense in the bottom of the fifth as Sam Russ and Aby Vieira strike out swinging and Alia Logoleo grounds out to third. They were able to hold on to begin the sixth as McKenzie Clark had a big throw to Vieira, who got Notre Dame’s McKenzie Johnson out while trying to advance home, attempting to extend their lead.

In the top of the seventh Regan Spencer took over the circle and had one strikeout. In their final attempt at bat Valerie Cagle and Logoleo ground out, and MarissaGuimbarda strikes out swinging. The winner of the series will be decided in the final game which will take place tomorrow at 1 pm at McWhorter Stadium.