Higgins: 'It's crazy to think about'

Former Clemson star Tee Higgins came oh-so-close to taking home MVP honors in Super Bowl LVI.
The second-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver had a game-high 100 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns on four catches, and if the Bengals had been able to pull out a victory over the Los Angeles Rams — instead of coming up just short, losing 23-20 — Higgins would likely have been named Most Valuable Player of the biggest game and on the biggest stage of the NFL season.
“I talked to my mom about it,” Higgins said, via Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. “Just knowing if we would have won I would have had a possibility to win it. It’s crazy to think about. Now that I’m thinking about it again, I wish we would have won it.
“(Because) it’s one of those accomplishments that put you in the highest level of your profession, your sport that you’ve been playing your entire life. Most Valuable Player in that position versus all these other professionals that have perfected their game in this sport. It’s crazy to think about.”
At the end of the day, though, the Super Bowl defeat just serves as motivation for Higgins and his teammates heading into the 2022 season.
Higgins, who had his first 1,000-yard receiving season as a pro last year, reportedly had surgery to repair a torn labrum and was seen at the Reds Opening Day game this week with a sling on his left arm but expects to be good to go for training camp.
“That’s the plan,” Higgins said. “Hell of a game, but it wasn’t the outcome me and my teammates expected. It’s going to motivate all of us, but we know what it takes to get back to the Super Bowl. That’s what we look forward to doing next season.”
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.
Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks