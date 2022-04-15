Higgins: 'It's crazy to think about'

“(Because) it’s one of those accomplishments that put you in the highest level of your profession, your sport that you’ve been playing your entire life. Most Valuable Player in that position versus all these other professionals that have perfected their game in this sport. It’s crazy to think about.”

At the end of the day, though, the Super Bowl defeat just serves as motivation for Higgins and his teammates heading into the 2022 season.

Higgins, who had his first 1,000-yard receiving season as a pro last year, reportedly had surgery to repair a torn labrum and was seen at the Reds Opening Day game this week with a sling on his left arm but expects to be good to go for training camp.