Clemson rallies, but falls to Wake Forest in 10

Clemson battled back from a seven-run deficit to tie the game but fell 12-9 on a three-run walk-off home run to Wake Forest Saturday afternoon.

Jay Dill got his first start as a Tiger, but it was a short one. Dill was pulled in the first inning with one out after giving up seven runs. Rick Hoffman came in to relieve Dill and went 6.1 innings only giving up seven hits, two runs and two earned runs.

The Tigers took the lead in the top of the first. Benjamin Blackwell singled to start the game and scored on a two-out single by Max Wagner.

Wake Forest stormed in front at the bottom of the first. A grand slam and a three-run home run put the Deacs on top 7-1 after one.

In the second Clemson added a run with some two-out magic. Bryar Hawkins doubled with two outs and scored on a Jonathan French single.

The Deacons added two in the fourth to stretch the lead to 9-2.

The Tigers responded with two in the fifth. French hit a one-out double followed by a Blackwell single. Cooper Ingles singled to score French. Max Wagner reached on a fielder’s choice scoring Blackwell.

In the top of the eighth the Tigers cut the lead to one run. Wagner walked before Corbitt was hit by a pitch. With one out Lewis singled to load the bases. Hawkins tripled to score Wagner, Corbitt and Lewis. French doubled to score Hawkins and Clemson trailed 9-8.

Wright singled to start the ninth. With one out Corbitt singled, advancing Wright to third. Grice singled to score Wright and the game was tied.

In the bottom of the tenth Wake Forest hit a three-run home run to win the game 12-9.

With the loss, Clemson moved to 3-10 in the ACC and 21-13 overall. The Tigers and Deacons play the rubber match Sunday afternoon at 1 PM.