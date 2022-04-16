Freshman moving into Clemson's weekend rotation

Monte Lee is making the move.

After hinting to at least one potential change to Clemson’s weekend rotation earlier in the week, the Tigers’ coach is handing the ball to freshman Jay Dill for the middle game of the team’s series at Wake Forest today. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

It will be the first career start for Dill, who has a 3.60 earned run average in 17 relief appearances this season. His longest outing to this point came his last time out against Notre Dame on Sunday when he allowed one run on two hits in 2 2/3 innings.

For now, Dill is supplanting sophomore Nick Hoffman in the rotation. Hoffman had a 5.66 ERA in his first eight starts before making his first relief appearance of the season Tuesday, tossing one scoreless frame in the Tigers’ 11-2 win over USC Upstate.

Lee mentioned fellow freshmen Billy Barlow and Casey Tallent as candidates who could also enter the rotation this weekend. Clemson’s usual Sunday starter, Nick Clayton, has a 5.06 ERA and has lasted less than four innings in his last two starts.

Clemson (21-12, 3-9 ACC) got another quality start Friday from Mack Anglin, who hurled six scoreless innings to combine with Geoffrey Gilbert for a shutout of the 23rd-ranked Demon Deacons. The Tigers are going for their first ACC series win today.