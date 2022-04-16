Henry reflects on the moment Clemson won him over as a 5-star recruit

Sometimes little things go a long way, and that was the case in Clemson’s recruitment of defensive end K.J. Henry.

Henry — a former consensus five-star prospect in the 2018 class — was a guest this week on The Players Club Podcast, hosted by former Clemson running back Darien Rencher.

The now fifth-year senior defensive end shared a cool story about the moment Clemson won him over as a recruit, a story that says a lot about the Tigers’ culture and the integrity of their coaching staff.

You can read and watch what Henry had to say on The Players Club Podcast below:

“The fact that I came on my Clemson visit – and shout out to him – Jordan Sorrells was over the recruiting. And he allowed me to wear a Clemson jacket while it was raining. It was raining that day, and I think one of the best things he did was he made sure that it didn’t come home with me. He was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to need that jacket back.’ And that stuck with me. That stuck with me. You hear some of these stories about these guys getting these McDonald’s bags and what not. Like, I was feeling myself. I was a top-tier recruit. Like, wasn’t nothing sliding by Clemson. Wasn’t nothing going home with some of these guys. The coaches weren’t giving out nothing. I know players can give out whatever, but the coaches weren’t letting nothing slide, and that was a big message from all across the staff.”

@thekjhenry, former 5⭐️ recruit, talks about THE moment @ClemsonFB won him over as recruit. Probably not what you’d expect. Full Episode: https://t.co/CuEhayL96e pic.twitter.com/84hAksG8Lq — The Players Club Podcast (@playersclub_pod) April 15, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks