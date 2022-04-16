Mel Kiper's latest draft projection for Andrew Booth

ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released a two-round mock draft this week (subscription required), two weeks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft that will take place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Kiper projects former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. to be taken by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 29th overall pick in the first round.

“The loss in free agency of cornerback Charvarius Ward shouldn’t go unnoticed,” Kiper wrote. “He had developed into a really solid player. The Kansas City defense improved as the 2021 season went along, but it has to get deeper in the secondary. Booth is a smooth 6-foot corner with good ball skills who played both outside and in the slot in college.”

Booth, 21, earned first-team All-ACC honors last season when he led the Tigers with three interceptions. He also tallied 39 tackles (3.0 for loss) ane five pass breakups over 581 snaps in 11 games (all starts).

