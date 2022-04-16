Packers coach sees 'a big step' ahead for Amari Rodgers

Jason Vrable sees a big step ahead for former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers in his second NFL season with the Green Bay Packers.

Vrable, Green Bay’s receivers coach/passing game coordinator, spoke with the media this week and was asked what his message to Rodgers was after last season.

After being drafted by the Packers in the third round (85th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, Rodgers saw limited action on offense as a rookie, recording four receptions for 45 yards.

“Just like I talked about, the confidence,” Vrable said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for him is how can you go out there and just believe in yourself the way you did when you were at Clemson? Because just being like tough or maybe like being in there, that’s all good and stuff. But you’ve got to learn your physical skillset, learn how to get over and create separation. Like I said, we have a standard in our room of what we’re looking for on routes, of just knowing those details inside and out. And he’s just got play faster, he has to play with more confidence.”

Vrable said Rodgers told him recently that he is in “great shape, best of his life,” and Vrable believes the 5-foot-9, 212-pound wideout is ready to “take a big step” in his second NFL campaign.

“He was kind of on the world tour of the circuits and this and that, and then he came off the ACL (injury),” Vrable said. “He said just everything was like a whirlwind, and he really feels comfortable in his own skin. So, I think he’s going to take a big step. But he’s going to have to put in the work, and I’m really excited about him.”

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

