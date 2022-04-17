Big news from Mr. Clemson

Big news from Mr. Clemson

Football

Big news from Mr. Clemson

By April 17, 2022 10:29 am

By |

Mr. Clemson had a huge announcement Saturday.

Former Tiger and current ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain took to Twitter to share the news that he and his wife Kaki will be having a daughter.  Mac Lain is very fired up to be a girl dad as you can see.

Mac Lain already made it very clear where his daughter will be attending college.  Where else would the daughter of Mr. Clemson go?

We want to send our congratulations to Eric and Kaki.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home