Pitching igniting Clemson softball's late-season surge

With a 19-9 record that included just one ACC win, Clemson’s softball team was struggling to live up to its billing as a preseason top-15 team heading into the last week of March.

Things have changed for the Tigers since then.

Fresh off a series win over No. 21 Notre Dame, Clemson has won 14 of its last 16 games. That stretch has included 11 consecutive wins that began with a victory over South Carolina on March 30, and Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Fighting Irish gave Clemson its third straight ACC series win.

It has helped vault the Tigers (33-11, 11-7 ACC) to fifth place in the ACC standings, just two games back in the loss column of third-place Florida State ahead of the teams’ series in Tallahassee next weekend. It may be difficult for the Tigers to catch Virginia Tech and Duke – teams that are a combined 5-1 against Clemson this season – atop the standings with just two series left before next month’s ACC Tournament, but their hot streak has given them a shot at a second straight top-3 finish after winning their first-ever regular-season conference title a season ago.

It’s been the work in the circle that’s ignited Clemson’s late-season resurgence.

With two-way All-American candidate Valerie Cagle (1.96 earned run average), Millie Thompson (1.61) and Regan Spencer (1.03) pitching most of the innings, Clemson has limited teams to just 2.06 runs per game since a 5-2 win over Louisville on March 25. The Tigers haven’t yielded more than five runs in a game since, and four of the Tigers’ wins during that stretch have been shutouts.

That’s dropped the team’s ERA to 1.80 on the season, second-lowest in the ACC.

“I can’t say enough about our pitching staff,” Clemson coach John Rittman said.

Cagle didn’t have her sharpest outing Saturday in the series clincher against Notre Dame, but the sophomore right-hander still limited the Fighting Irish to just one run on nine hits in 4 ⅓ innings. Spencer polished off the victory with 2 ⅔ innings of three-hit relief.

“Certainly we didn’t hit the ball like we’re capable of, but credit goes to their pitching staff,” Rittman said. “They kept us off balance all weekend, but we found ways to win two out of three games.”

Cagle went the distance in the Tigers’ 3-2 victory to start the series Thursday, and Thompson was saddled with the tough-luck loss Friday after yielding just two earned runs in six innings. The Tigers failed to muster a hit in the 4-0 loss and needed Cammy Pereira’s walk-off single to squeak out Saturday’s win, but the pitching is keeping Clemson in games as the Tigers wait for more consistent offense to come around.

“(Notre Dame) put a lot of pressure on us and on our defense,” Rittman said. “Valerie gave us all she had, and then Regan stepped in and just did a tremendous job to keep it at 1-1. Got out of some tough situations. Just really proud of Regan and how she’s grown and developed as a pitcher.”

Clemson’s series at Florida State will begin Thursday. The Tigers will close out the regular season with four games the following week, including a weekend home series against Georgia Tech.