Talking with Spiller was 'great opportunity' for standout Peach State athlete

Just a couple of weeks ago, a standout athlete in the class of 2024 had a chance to speak with Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller.

It was a conversation that North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.) four-star David Eziomume won’t be forgetting.

“It was a great opportunity,” Eziomume told The Clemson Insider. “I talked to him. He basically told me what was going on. He was just telling me that he really liked me and I was on the top of his board. I really appreciated him talking to me and I just really wanted to let him know that I’m interested in Clemson as well.

“I think he watched my tape and he loved my tape. He also met with another coach. He just liked the tape and the type of player I am. I watch a ton of highlights. I’ve been watching his highlights since I was a young kid, so just hearing from him gave me motivation. I just want to match his game.”

For Eziomume it was a very shocking moment just to be able to talk to Spiller.

“I feel like that was a way cooler experience,” Eziomume said, “just to know his background and where he came from.”

According to Eziomume, Clemson had been showing interest in him for a while now, but most of the conversations had to be conducted through his head coach at North Cobb.

He was able to talk with Spiller on Tuesday, March 29, with the help of his head coach. That’s when Eziomume was invited to Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday, April 9, but he was unable to attend as he had prior happenings in the state of Florida that weekend.

Eziomume imagines that he’ll have the chance to visit Clemson this summer.

“I feel like that would probably be one of the best decisions I could make as a young student-athlete,” he said regarding a potential summer visit to Clemson, “because the chemistry behind Clemson is really amazing and how everything goes over there, I really like it.

“I want to look around because I’ve never been down there. The first thing I want to do is just tour the facility, but I also want to stay in touch with Coach Spiller because I want to build a relationship with him.”

When looking at potential colleges, he always looks at the alumni and the player development. Eziomume looks at guys like Travis Etienne, of course, Spiller and the current running backs in the room and is under the impression that Clemson won’t ever let anyone down, he said.

We attempted to ask Eziomume to describe himself as a player, but he hates speaking about himself. He’s the type of player who will always give it up to his teammates because they make him who he is.

“To describe myself as an individual person, I would just say that I’m a hard worker,” he said. “I’m ready for anything. “I don’t want to just give myself one label. I want to be labeled as a playmaker.”

Clemson views Eziomume more as a running back at the next level, but he said most schools view him more towards the athlete label.

With that said, what does Spiller like about Eziomume’s game?

“I think the speed is what meets the eyes,” Eziomume said. “I think the speed and just the type of running back I am.”

According to Eziomume, Spiller is also a fan of the young athlete’s track background.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Eziomume has earned offers from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Ole Miss, Pitt, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. He’s hoping that Clemson will soon be added to his list.

“Just making it to the school would be an important thing for me, like right now, because Clemson is listed in my top schools,” he said. “I really want to see how that goes because that’s one of my priorities right now is making it over there.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of David Eziomume

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!