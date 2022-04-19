Clemson 'felt like home' for top Peach State LB during recent visit

A couple of weekends ago, Clemson played host to one of the nation’s linebacker prospects in the class of 2024.

Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star Andrew Hines III made his way back to Tiger Town for the Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday, April 9.

“The Clemson visit was great,” Hines told The Clemson Insider by phone last week. “From the moment we walked in, the coaches said hello, they greeted me, they made me feel at home. They sat down with us. They talked with me and my parents. They let my friend come with me. It was a great visit. It felt like home.

“The visit itself was good. The defense looks really solid, both the Orange and White team(s). I’d definitely want to be a part of that defense.”

What did Hines hear from Clemson’s coaching staff now that he was back on campus?

“They were talking about what they were looking for in a linebacker and how I could help them,” he said. “They were basically talking about general things, like academics and all that. They showed us how good the school was, how they could use me and make me a part of the team and how I’d fit in.”

What did that mean to him?

“It means a lot,” Hines said. “That school is a very good football school. Would definitely be a good offer to have. It would mean a lot if I got the offer. I really like the coaching staff, they all treat me like family. They’re all very close to me and all keep in contact with me already.”

He had the chance to speak with both Wesley Goodwin and Stephone Anthony while he was on campus.

Hines said that he has had discussions with Clemson regarding an offer, which would most likely come after his sophomore year. The Tigers generally only offer prospects once the calendar hits June 1 and they’re then considered rising juniors.

“That would definitely be a standout offer,” he said. “Not everyone gets that offer. It’s a rare offer, especially because they don’t offer sophomores. To get one going into the summer of my junior year would mean a lot to me. It would be special.”

Hines has traveled the country this spring, so we asked him what stood out about Clemson since he’s now been to Tiger Town twice since March. Hines also took visits to Ohio State, Michigan State, Illinois, Notre Dame, Cal and Stanford.

“The family feel,” Hines said,” and how the players interact with each other, how they interact with recruits. Just how the coaches interact. The coaches came up to me, they greeted me. The competitiveness is definitely something too. That’s what stands out to me a lot.”

Hines will try to get back to Clemson this summer to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp and take another unofficial visit.

