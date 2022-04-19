Clemson visit 'most definitely' exceeded Sunshine State WR's expectations

Last month, Clemson played host to a fast-rising Florida wideout in the class of 2023, which Tyler Grisham has been keeping tabs on.

Pine Forest (Pensacola, Fla.) three-star Donielle Hayes made his way to Tiger Town in the middle of last month, for his first-ever visit to Clemson. Hayes recapped his experience in an exclusive interview with The Clemson Insider.

“Man, it was amazing,” Hayes told TCI following the visit, “I ain’t gonna lie. I loved it. The facility, the energy — it was just so fun. I can’t wait to get back. As soon as I got on campus, I felt loved from the point I walked into the building. It really set the standard for when I walked in.”

It’s fair to say that the visit “most definitely” exceeded Hayes’ expectations and then some. Hayes wasn’t the only one who enjoyed themselves during the visit. He was accompanied by his parents and his 7-on-7 coach.

“My mama loved it,” he said regarding the visit. “My mama still be talking to me about it. She be following up on the vlog videos that Clemson be having. She’s been watching them and telling me about it. My mama loved Clemson.”

Hayes was at Clemson on March 14 and because it was a Monday, he was able to receive a lot of attention from the coaching staff, primarily Tyler Grisham. Clemson’s wide receivers coach took Hayes on-campus tour, showed him around and even took him to see the college dorms.

He also had a chance to sit in on one of Clemson’s wide receiver meetings.

“I had seen some of the route concepts and stuff like and yeah, I can see myself being there,” Hayes said. “It felt good (being in the position meeting). I took some notes too. It felt like I was actually being a part of it. It felt unreal. It was something I could see myself doing. And, listening to (Coach Grisham) explain the routes and some mess ups and how they correct them, so I took some notes on that and I’m gonna put that into my game too.”

“I love him as a coach,” he said of Grisham. “His energy is good. He’s a positive person and somebody I can see myself being around on the daily. He’s a coach that I understand.”

According to Hayes, Grisham was excited that he was able to make the trip to Clemson and is already aiming to get him back on campus to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp come June 1.

“He’s excited to get me back up there for it,” Hayes said. “I’m ready to get out there. I was watching the spring practice and I was ready to get out there and suit up right then and there. I’m very excited to get back up there on June 1st and work with him. I’m gonna do all that I gotta do.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Hayes feels like it’s only a matter of time before it starts to take off. He’s starting to get a lot of attention from Power Five programs and in the past couple of months, he’s earned offers from Arkansas State, UAB, UMass, Southern Miss, FAU, Tulane, South Florida and Tennessee State.

