Goodrich didn't allow a single one of these in 2021

Mario Goodrich allowed zero touchdowns last season.

Yes, you read that correctly.

A 2021 first-team All-ACC selection, Goodrich was also named a third-team All-American by PFF. Additionally, he earned first-team all-conference nods from the AP and PFF and a second-team selection from Phil Steele.

Goodrich was arguably the Tigers’ best all-around corner this past season, tying for the team lead with nine pass breakups. He was third among Clemson’s defensive backs with 48 tackles and also had two interceptions, including a pick-six in the Tigers’ Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State.

Last week, Sporting News released its seven-round mock draft, projecting every pick in the 2022 NFL Draft that will take place in just a couple of weeks from April 28-30 in Las Vegas. Goodrich was projected to be selected in the fourth round, as the mock draft has the 2021 first-team All-ACC selection heading to the Kansas City Chiefs with the 121st overall pick.

He recently met virtually with the Las Vegas Raiders and teams will definitely keep in mind just how much of shutdown cornerback he was for Clemson this past season.