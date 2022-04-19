Newly offered tight end includes Clemson in top group

One of the nation’s top-ranked tight ends in the class of 2023 dropped his top eight schools on Tuesday afternoon via social media.

Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.) four-star Jelani Thurman is down to Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan State and Miami.

Thruman (6-6, 225) ranks as the No. 3 tight end and the nation’s No. 65 overall prospect in the class of 2023, per 247Spots.

Clemson got Thurman on campus for the Orange & White Spring Game on April 9 and offered him then.

“Obviously, I was all smiles,” Thruman told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “I was shocked. I actually was in a meeting with Coach Swinney after the game, before he met with the media. He said, ‘I’ve only given out 78 offers and you’ll be 79.’ So that’s how he told me they were offering me.

What does earning an offer from Clemson mean to Thurman?

“It shows me that I’m special and something’s paying off,” he said.

With that said, where do the Tigers currently stand in Thurman’s recruitment?

“They’re high,” he said. “Obviously I’d like to build a relationship with them. It doesn’t stop after you get the offer. You still have to keep in contact.”

Thurman informed us that he does plan on coming back to Clemson this summer.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!