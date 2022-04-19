SEC coach reacts to Swinney's comments on state of college football

Dabo Swinney’s recent comments regarding the state of college athletics has drawn a reaction from a sitting SEC coach.

Lane Kiffin said on the Rich Eisen Show last week that he agrees with Swinney, who told ESPN recently that he believes college football needs a “complete blowup.” Swinney was referring specifically to the lack of rules uniformity at a time when the sport is evolving with the transfer portal and name, image and likeness (NIL) and an “outdated” system within the NCAA that’s trying to govern all FBS programs equally.

“I read that. I actually texted him good job on it,” said Kiffin, who’s entering his third season at Ole Miss. “I’m for the kids making money. It’s just there’s no — and I said it from Day 1, no salary cap in the NFL — how does that work? And different teams have different money, and there’s no real contracts off it because they’re not necessarily locked in. So technically, everybody could be a free agent every year. And, really, think about how messed up the system is.

“If you’re a great player — you’re (Alabama quarterback) Bryce Young after the national championship last year — you should go in the portal even if you wanted to stay at Alabama because all you will do is drive up your price there. Because then the collectives, they’ll suddenly come with a lot of money, Alabama people, to keep you. So what would any player do to opt into a free agency every year? They would do it, test the market and get the most you could.”

Kiffin said not capping NIL earnings will continue to have unintended consequences.

“It has a lot to do where players go, and it should,” Kiffin said. We’re (talking about) 17-, 18-, 19-year-old kids. Adults choose jobs a lot of times for money, for salary. So why would a kid not?”

