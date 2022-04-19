Where is Clemson in this way-too-early CFB top 25?

Pro Football Focus this week released its way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2022 college football season.

Clemson — which finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record (6-2 ACC) and came in at No. 14, No. 16 and No. 19 in the final AP Top 25, final Coaches Poll and final College Football Playoff rankings, respectively — checks in at No. 4 in PFF’s way-too-early top 25.

Here’s what PFF’s Anthony Treash had to say about the Tigers:

Clemson will go as far as its defense will take it. The Tigers’ defensive unit is stacked, especially along the defensive front. With edge defenders Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas in addition to interior defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis, their defensive line is going to be in the conversation for the best in the nation. Last year’s defense finished top five in expected points added (EPA) allowed last year, and there’s a good chance Clemson holds onto a top spot in 2022 despite defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ departure.

Clemson’s offense didn’t have nearly the same amount of success last year and was the key reason for the team’s first sub-10 win regular season since 2015. The passing offense went from 12th in the Power Five to 58th in passing efficiency year-over-year. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei struggled to overcome his accuracy woes and turned in a 64.8 passing grade for the season. If Uiagalelei plays at that same level, the ACC may be out of Clemson’s hands once again. That is, unless Swinney and Co. make the big decision to pivot to five-star true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Ahead of Clemson in PFF’s way-too-early top 25 are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia. Rounding out the top 10, in order from Nos. 5-10, are Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Southern Cal, Oklahoma and Wake Forest.

Joining Clemson and Wake Forest as ACC teams in PFF’s way-too-early top 25 are Pittsburgh (No. 13), Miami (No. 16) and NC State (No. 17).

Clemson’s arch rival, South Carolina, is ranked No. 15.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks