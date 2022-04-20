An update on Clemson's transfer portal status

ROCK HILL — Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said he’s gotten through the majority of individual meetings with his players coming out of the spring.

Speaking to the The Clemson Insider on Wednesday during the first stop on the Prowl and Growl Tour at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, Swinney said there’s been no change to the status of the Tigers’ roster to this point.

“We haven’t (had anyone enter the transfer portal since the spring ended),” Swinney said. “Of course, anything can happen. I’ve had 109 meetings. I’ve got about seven left I think. I love the vibe of this team. I love the chemistry of this team.”

Clemson’s spring season wrapped up April 9 with the annual Orange and White game. The Tigers lost a handful of transfers during and shortly after last season but haven’t had a player enter the portal since reserve defensive tackle Darnell Jeffries did so in early January.

Swinney said he anticipate losing anyone else to the portal, “but, again, you never know in this day and age.” So far, the Tigers have added walk-on linebacker Jesiah Carlton (Wingate) and former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson (Northwestern) to next season’s roster from the portal.

