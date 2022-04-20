Etienne aims to 'tear it up' from the get-go in 2022

It’s safe to say Travis Etienne will be ready for his long-awaited NFL regular season debut this fall.

After suffering a Lisfranc injury in the 2021 preseason that sidelined him for his entire rookie season last year, Etienne is raring to get back on the field and make up for missed time.

The former Clemson running back and 2021 first-round draft pick said last week that he is 85-90 percent recovered from the injury and expects to be fully cleared by training camp.

When he finally gets to take his first handoff in an NFL regular season game, Etienne intends to show what he can do and hopes to burst onto the scene with a big performance in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

And the versatile playmaker is prepared to do whatever new Jags head coach Doug Pederson and the team asks of him this year.

“The biggest thing I want to do is get out there Week 1 and tear it up…” Etienne said, via the Jaguars’ official Twitter account. “However Coach wants to use me, I’m willing to do it.”

However the Jaguars decide to deploy Etienne and get the ball in his hands, the former Clemson All-American feels he will find a way to make plays, find paydirt and showcase the explosive skillset that made him the NCAA FBS record holder for most career games scoring a touchdown (46 of his 55 career games) and the ACC career record-holder for rushing yards (4,952), total touchdowns (78), rushing touchdowns (70) and points (468).

“I feel like I’m a playmaker. Put the ball in my hand, I make plays, whether you hand it to me or you throw the ball to me,” Etienne said on the Jaguars’ O-Zone Podcast. “The ball in my hand, I got one thing on my mind and that’s the end zone. So, I feel like, just can’t wait to get back on the field, get to scoring touchdowns again. I feel like if coach needs me to run the ball 30 times a game, I can do that. I feel like me just being me, I get better throughout the game. I feel like my position starts to shine.”

