Projecting Clemson's post-spring defensive depth chart

Clemson is not releasing an official post-spring depth chart, but The Clemson Insider is taking a stab at the Tigers’ two-deep on both sides of the ball heading into the summer.

After taking a stab at the offense, here’s a look at the projected defensive depth chart coming out of the spring based on information gathered from the Tigers’ 15 practices with the current makeup of Clemson’s roster:

Defensive end

Xavier Thomas, Sr

Justin Mascoll, Sr

Defensive tackle

Bryan Bresee, Jr

Ruke Orhorhoro, Jr

Nose tackle

Tyler Davis, Sr

Tre Williams, Soph

Defensive end

Myles Murphy, Jr

KJ Henry, Sr

Will linebacker

Trenton Simpson, Jr

LaVonta Bentley, Jr

Mike linebacker

Lavonta Bentley, Jr OR Jeremiah Trotter, Soph

Keith Maguire, Jr

Sam/nickel

Barrett Carter, Soph

Malcolm Greene, Jr

Cornerback

Sheridan Jones, Sr

Jeadyn Lukus, Fr

Strong safety

Andrew Mukuba, Soph

R.J. Mickens, Jr

Free safety

Jalyn Phillips, Sr

Tyler Venables, Jr OR Sherrod Covil, Fr

Cornerback

Nate Wiggins, Soph

Fred Davis, Jr OR Toriano Pride, Fr

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks