Projecting Clemson's post-spring defensive depth chart

Clemson is not releasing an official post-spring depth chart, but The Clemson Insider is taking a stab at the Tigers’ two-deep on both sides of the ball heading into the summer.
After taking a stab at the offense, here’s a look at the projected defensive depth chart coming out of the spring based on information gathered from the Tigers’ 15 practices with the current makeup of Clemson’s roster:
Defensive end
Xavier Thomas, Sr
Justin Mascoll, Sr
Defensive tackle
Bryan Bresee, Jr
Ruke Orhorhoro, Jr
Nose tackle
Tyler Davis, Sr
Tre Williams, Soph
Defensive end
Myles Murphy, Jr
KJ Henry, Sr
Will linebacker
Trenton Simpson, Jr
LaVonta Bentley, Jr
Mike linebacker
Lavonta Bentley, Jr OR Jeremiah Trotter, Soph
Keith Maguire, Jr
Sam/nickel
Barrett Carter, Soph
Malcolm Greene, Jr
Cornerback
Sheridan Jones, Sr
Jeadyn Lukus, Fr
Strong safety
Andrew Mukuba, Soph
R.J. Mickens, Jr
Free safety
Jalyn Phillips, Sr
Tyler Venables, Jr OR Sherrod Covil, Fr
Cornerback
Nate Wiggins, Soph
Fred Davis, Jr OR Toriano Pride, Fr
