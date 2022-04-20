Watson's first day on the job

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their offseason program today, with players arriving at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio, covered in snow. Among those players to arrive was newly acquired superstar Deshaun Watson.

Watson, whom the Browns recently traded for and gave a five-year, $230 million contract, was amongst the biggest offseason additions by any team in the league. After not playing all of last season, the former Clemson star and former Houston Texans quarterback seems ready to get back to the grind.

Notably, Browns QB Baker Mayfield was not in attendance. Mayfield is expected to be traded in the upcoming weeks, although some have speculated the Browns might try to keep him around in case Watson misses time due to a suspension. However, it’s doubtful Mayfield would agree to that.

QB☝️ in the building pic.twitter.com/LSdmL3nJGE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 19, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks