4-star athlete with Clemson interest updates recruitment ahead of important spring

Prior to this week’s edition of the Insider Report, The Clemson Insider spoke with Creed Whittemore, an athlete out of F.W. Bucholz (Gainesville, Fla.), who was recently named a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

Whittemore has been keeping in contact with Clemson ahead of the start of his high school’s spring practice, as wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham will make his way down to the Sunshine State at some point in the near future to watch Whittemore — a high school quarterback — run routes.

“It’s still been kind of the same thing,” Whittemore said regarding what he’s been hearing from Clemson lately. “Just been communicating with Coach Grisham and they’ll be here for spring (practice), which is in about a week, so just getting ready for that.”

How has his relationship developed with Grisham since they first got in contact?

“I think, obviously, he’s a man of his word,” he said of Grisham. “He’s not gonna (steer) you wrong or lead you down the wrong path, which I respect for sure as a college coach because it is sort of a business for them. That’s their job. You can definitely respect the way he handles recruiting and just how hard it is to be straight up with kids and I think he does a great job of that.”

Grisham isn’t the only coach stopping by Bucholz to watch Whittemore run routes. The University of Alabama will be in attendance, as well as the schools have offered Whittemore. Additionally, Stanford offensive coordinator, Tavita Pritchard, will be there this coming Thursday.

Every time we speak with Whittemore, he seems to add another offer to his collection. Since visiting for Clemson’s second junior day of the year on March 5, he’s picked up offers from Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Penn State and was re-offered by the new coaching staff at the University of Florida.

“You can’t lie, it’s always a blessing,” Whittemore said, “and just a little encouragement when you get an offer. It’s just a way to keep encouraging yourself.”

As far as slots go, Clemson has already received a commitment from Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, who verbally pledged to the Tigers back in September 2021. While the Tigers plan on taking three receivers in the 2023 recruiting class, Joseph’s commitment won’t inhibit the potential addition of Whittemore.

Whittemore believes he’s a guy that can play every single receiver position at a high level at the next level.

In the event that an offer from Clemson comes Whittemore’s way, we made sure to ask him about the possibility of playing with Briarwood Christain (Alabama) four-star Christopher Vizzina, who committed to Clemson on April 12.

“I think every receiver obviously wants to play with a really good quarterback because you can’t do much without the ball getting thrown to you,” he said regarding the prospect of playing with Vizzina. “That’s exciting, obviously, for them. I know they’re pumped. If I were to get an offer, I think it would make it that much more intriguing to be a part of it just because of the player he is and the person as well.”

