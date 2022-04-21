Browns head coach, players talk Watson

Deshaun Watson’s new head coach with the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Stefanski, and a few of Watson’s new teammates met with the media on Wednesday at the Browns facility in Berea, Ohio, as the team participates in its voluntary offseason program.

Stefanski, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Denzel Ward spoke about Watson, who reported for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program Tuesday after waiving his no-trade clause to go to Cleveland earlier this offseason and then signing a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

You can check out some of what Stefanski, Brissett, Cooper and Ward had to say about the former Clemson and Houston Texans quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler below:

Kevin Stefanski’s first comments on Deshaun Watson since the Browns offseason program began on Monday. pic.twitter.com/ojjcYpsEGD — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) April 20, 2022

Stefanski says quarterback Deshaun Watson has done a great job of diving in since arriving. Added it’s April and things are ongoing #Browns — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) April 20, 2022

Kevin Stefanski said that they have to adapt to Deshaun Watson with the offensive scheme and “do what Deshaun does best.” #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) April 20, 2022

#Browns Kevin Stefanski says Deshaun Watson wants to 'grow as a player and try different concepts.' Stefanski wants this to be a collaborative process and both sides are open to things they haven't done. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 20, 2022

Kevin Stefanski says Deshaun Watson has been embraced by his teammates as voluntary offseason workouts have started. #Browns pic.twitter.com/5RAuqBVdnp — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 20, 2022

#Browns Kevin Stefanski just got done meeting with the media. Said Deshaun Watson is doing a nice job being around his teammates so far, also said there’s no answer right now in terms of a possible Watson suspension from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/A0D1s5xaA3 — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) April 20, 2022

#Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Deshaun Watson: "He's a lot faster than me. I'm not afraid to say that." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 20, 2022

Jacoby Brissett said Deshaun Watson is a very joyful guy and he is excited to continue to get to know him. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) April 20, 2022

#Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on whether Deshaun Watson has addressed his legal situation with Brissett or other teammates: Obviously, we're going to keep that between us — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) April 20, 2022

Jacoby Brissett said that he definitely is there to help Deshaun Watson. Said that NFL players go through real-life problems and that he’s always there to help because he’ll need help from a teammate too at some point. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) April 20, 2022

New #Browns receiver Amari Cooper was in Dubai when the trade for Deshaun Watson was completed. He is excited to play with Watson. pic.twitter.com/Eu34VPsDGV — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) April 20, 2022

Ex-Cowboys WR Amari Cooper on teaming up with Browns QB Deshaun Watson: "He's a great player, I’m a great player. We’re going to make it work by any means necessary. But as far as being his No. 1 receiver, that has to be earned." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 20, 2022

#Browns CB Denzel Ward said he's been in constant communication with Deshaun Watson, seems like a great guy, going to continue to build relationship — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) April 20, 2022

#Browns Denzel Ward said Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson have already talked about planning trips for guys to bond this season — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) April 20, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

