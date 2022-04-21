Clemson among finalists for top defensive tackle target

One of Clemson’s top defensive tackle targets in the class of 2023 dropped his final five schools on Thursday afternoon via social media.

Grimsley’s (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Jamaal Jarrett is down to Clemson, Georgia, UNC, LSU and Auburn.

Clemson was able to get the 6-foot-5, 340-pound junior on campus last week, where he was able to earn an offer. Jarrett long maintained that he wanted an offer from Clemson, so he could include the Tigers in his top school’s list.

What stood out about Clemson the most to Jarrett?

“I like how they treat their school like an SEC program,” Jarrett said. “Just Dabo Swinney himself and all the other coaches. I even talked to a player too. It was just awesome. Their standards there are set really high. Anything and everything they do, they do it at 100%. The way they do everything over there as far as academics, it’s great, man. They support my two majors as well. It was really great just knowing that and that they’re not just football players, but scholar-athletes as well. It was a great visit.”

Jarrett has seen his relationship grow with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason and defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin. They have prioritized him since joining Clemson’s staff and want a player like him to join them in Death Valley.

“They were like they want a big guy like me that can move,” he said. “They’ve seen my track videos and stuff. They love how I run and how I move. They really just want me to get back up there for another visit and probably see a game or two. They were talking about my position and giving me tips on my position. I was also watching the defensive linemen work out in the weight room.”

Thank U to all the Coaches who gave me the opportunity to be apart of there great programs, but without further ado These 5️⃣ programs Will be the ones I'll be focusing on the most #thankful

