Clemson stays put in ESPN's updated Way-Too-Early Top 25

ESPN on Thursday released its updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2022 college football season.

ESPN Senior Writer Mark Schlabach, who authored the article, has Clemson at No. 11 — the same spot ESPN previously had the Tigers ranked.

“Clemson has two new coordinators — Brandon Streeter on offense and Wes Goodwin on defense — and coach Dabo Swinney hopes the Tigers return to their old ways after slipping with three losses in 2021,” Schlabach wrote.

“Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei shed about 25 pounds in the offseason after struggling in his first season as the full-time starter. Uiagalelei left spring practice atop the depth chart, but he might continue to be pushed by Klubnik, an early enrollee, who looked good over 15 practices. Clemson’s defensive line had its way in the spring game against a thin offensive line. Randall, who was expected to help the wide receiver corps, might miss the season after suffering a torn ACL in his knee during the spring.”

The top 10 of ESPN’s updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 is as follows, in order from Nos. 1-10: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Utah, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, NC State, Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma State.

Joining Clemson and NC State as ACC teams in the rankings are defending conference champion Pittsburgh at No. 15 and 2021 ACC runner-up Wake Forest at No. 17.