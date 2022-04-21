Rising Cali LB details interest from ‘amazing school’ Clemson

Earlier this year, The Clemson Insider spoke with one of the nation’s top freshmen, who has already begun to hear from Clemson.

San Juan (Capistrano, Calif.) Hills 2025 linebacker Weston Port has been in touch with Wesley Goodwin and detailed his interest from Clemson, as well as from some other high-profile programs around the country.

Port had indicated that Clemson reached out to him after getting ahold of his freshman year film. He spoke with Goodwin in early February, which was just the beginning of his relationship with Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

“He seems like a really great guy, honestly,” Port said of Goodwin. “I didn’t talk to him too long, but the time that I did talk to him, he seemed like a great coach and someone that I definitely want to get to know better.

“We just talked about my interest in Clemson and maybe just coming out and seeing the campus,” he added “but yeah, just really kind of talking with each other for the first time and meeting. It was great. It’s awesome to talk to a coach at Clemson University. It’s an amazing school for football and stuff outside of that too.”

We followed back up with Port, who told us that his father visited the football facilities last month and toured with one of Clemson’s assistants. Port said that his father was super impressed and that he’ll definitely be visiting at some point, which hopefully could come this summer.

In the meantime, Port has visited schools like BYU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Memphis. He also currently holds offers from Michigan, Oregon State, BYU, Arizona, Utah, UNLV, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State, Liberty, Colorado, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Oregon.

“It’s great, but none of it’s really tangible,” he said of his ongoing recruitment. “There’s not like this real weight that’s been put on my shoulders or anything. I’m just trying to enjoy the game and have fun like I did before all the offers and stuff.”

As a freshman, Port recorded 91 tackles (25 for loss) and 12 sacks. He lined up on the edge and whenever his team needed him to, he would drop back into coverage.

“I think it went awesome and I’m just excited to improve more and see how much better I can do,” he said regarding his freshman campaign. “I’m happy with what I did, but I’m looking to do more next season.”

Part of that process this offseason was getting in some fieldwork with Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Port describes himself as an aggressive and powerful athlete, who is tenacious and goes to the ball. He doesn’t care whether he plays defensive end or linebacker at the next level, as he is the type of player who will play any position where he’s needed. He also plays tight end for San Juan Hills and mentioned that he’ll be playing a lot more offense this coming season.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Weston Port.

