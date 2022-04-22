Wagner Slams Noles

CLEMSON, S.C. — Max Wagner hit two home runs, including a grand slam, to lift the Tigers over Florida State Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium by a score of 6-4.

Mack Anglin got the start for the Tigers and went 4.2 innings giving up four hits, two runs and two earned runs. Jay Dill came in with the bases loaded in the fifth and got the big strikeout to work out of the jam. Dill went 1.2 innings and gave up three hits, one run and no earned runs.

Clemson took the lead in the first inning. Benjamin Blackwell hit a leadoff double. Cooper Ingle moved him over with a grounder to first. Blake Wright hit a sacrifice fly to right. After one the Tigers led 1-0.

The Noles got a two-out double in the top of the second to tie the game.

Florida State added another run in the top of the third to take the lead 2-1.

With one out in the fourth Wagner smashed a solo home run to right center. It was Wagner’s 14th home run of the season.

The Noles took the lead again in the sixth as they plated a run on a bunt and led 3-2.

A fielding error in the top of the eighth turned a single into a three bagger. Florida State added a run on a two-out double to make it 4-2.

Dylan Brewer hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth. Blackwell beat out a dribbler to third. With one out Wright reached on an error at third to load the bases. Wagner hit a grand slam, his second home run of the game and 15th of season, to put the Tigers up 6-4.

Ryan Ammons came in and closed out the win for the Tigers.

With the win Clemson moved to 25-13 overall and 5-10 in the ACC. The Tigers and Noles play game two of the series Saturday at 3 p.m.